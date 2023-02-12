Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 50,829 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045,637 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,829 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $410,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $484,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,706 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in American Express by 13.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,104,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $179.25 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.59 and its 200 day moving average is $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Argus upped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

