Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 3,001,242 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,313,210 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,001,242 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,144,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 27.4% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 966 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Tesla by 3,286.6% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 10,363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Tesla by 249.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 53,771 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Tesla by 244.8% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 581,842 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $154,334,000 after purchasing an additional 413,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Stock Down 5.0 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Argus dropped their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.91.

TSLA opened at $196.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $622.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

