Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Short Interest Down 93.6% in January

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the January 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) by 449.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Digital Ally Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DGLY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. 33,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,393. The company has a market cap of $12.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.78. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

Featured Stories

