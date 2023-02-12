Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Holdings Raised by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2,201.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,790 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,715 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

NYSE:DVN opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

