Dero Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92,860.03 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $59.59 million and approximately $92,860.03 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.49 or 0.00020566 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,817.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00431437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00097826 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00736934 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.87 or 0.00572328 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,281,359 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

