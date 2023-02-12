DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,518 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,229,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $375,068,000 after buying an additional 471,200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,111,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,225,000 after buying an additional 30,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

