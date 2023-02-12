Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DCTH. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.07. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $7.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delcath Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

In other news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. bought 15,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $55,078.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 459,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,720.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

