Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on DCTH. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
NASDAQ DCTH opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.07. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $7.69.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
