DeFiChain Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. DeFiChain has a market cap of $291.50 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002603 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.62 or 0.00432864 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.66 or 0.28673668 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000190 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

