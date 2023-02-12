cVault.finance (CORE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $62,203.25

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $5,956.72 or 0.27289358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 0% against the dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $59.57 million and approximately $62,203.25 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

