Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $1,902,956.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $14,822,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $1,902,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $14,822,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,811 shares of company stock worth $16,469,299 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins Price Performance

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.13.

NYSE:CMI opened at $246.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $258.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.