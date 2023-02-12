Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.33. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Capital Management purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

