CTS (NYSE:CTS) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CTS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered CTS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. CTS has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.56 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CTS will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at $23,407,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,644,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,759 shares of company stock worth $881,673 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CTS during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in CTS by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.