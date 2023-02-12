Crypto International Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.61 Billion (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Crypto International has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto International has a market cap of $2.61 billion and approximately $123,151.39 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto International token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001999 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00426232 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,180.70 or 0.28234405 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Crypto International

Crypto International’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.44322142 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $106,271.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

