CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $108.96 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of -141.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.37.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

