Cronos (CRO) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. Cronos has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $13.05 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00082231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00062463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000407 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00025250 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

