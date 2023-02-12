Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.35

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and traded as low as $41.01. Croda International shares last traded at $41.01, with a volume of 4,107 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COIHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Croda International from GBX 8,200 ($98.57) to GBX 7,400 ($88.95) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($108.19) to GBX 8,800 ($105.78) in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.85.
Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.
