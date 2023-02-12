Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Cresco Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Cresco Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $15.00 to $14.25 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cresco Labs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.86.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $486.05 million and a PE ratio of -7.20. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.49 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.