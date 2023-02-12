Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Short Interest Update

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the January 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Crescera Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 306,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 90,639 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $15,330,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Crescera Capital Acquisition by 29.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CREC remained flat at $10.35 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,996. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

