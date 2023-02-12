Credit Suisse Group Lowers HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFFGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HLFFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered HelloFresh from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HelloFresh from €32.00 ($34.41) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HelloFresh from €54.00 ($58.06) to €47.00 ($50.54) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HelloFresh from €23.00 ($24.73) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HelloFresh in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.

HLFFF opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

