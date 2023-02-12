Craig Hallum Boosts LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $34.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RAMP. StockNews.com started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.11. LiveRamp has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $44.61.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $168,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,406.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in LiveRamp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.