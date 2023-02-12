CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVU opened at $4.33 on Thursday. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 2.15%.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

