Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several research analysts have commented on COUR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity at Coursera

In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 9,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $132,356.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,820.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Coursera Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Coursera by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Coursera by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 474,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUR opened at $13.41 on Friday. Coursera has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.68.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

