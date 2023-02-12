Cosmos Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $13.54 or 0.00062198 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.88 billion and $124.91 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00081397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00025180 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

