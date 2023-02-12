Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.96 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.96 billion and $112.28 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $13.83 or 0.00063266 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00082882 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00025119 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

