Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 28th

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $14.50.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
