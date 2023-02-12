Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 28th

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,579,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after purchasing an additional 468,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

