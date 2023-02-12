Contrasting Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) & NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vigil Neuroscience N/A -55.45% -38.74% NanoString Technologies -106.94% -111.76% -33.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A -$43.28 million ($9.99) -1.17 NanoString Technologies $145.09 million 3.51 -$115.25 million ($3.14) -3.48

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and NanoString Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vigil Neuroscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoString Technologies. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vigil Neuroscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vigil Neuroscience and NanoString Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vigil Neuroscience 0 1 3 0 2.75 NanoString Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86

Vigil Neuroscience presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.85%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus price target of $26.88, indicating a potential upside of 145.88%. Given NanoString Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NanoString Technologies is more favorable than Vigil Neuroscience.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease. The company also develops a small molecule TREM2 agonist suitable for oral delivery to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Amgen Inc.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular. The company was founded by Amber Ratcliffe, Krassen Dimitrov, and Dwayne Dunaway on June, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.