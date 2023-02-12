Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$2,650.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,250.00 to C$2,650.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares upgraded Constellation Software from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Constellation Software from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$2,460.00.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$2,370.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.24 billion and a PE ratio of 76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2,222.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2,082.30. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,783.98 and a 12 month high of C$2,460.00.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

Constellation Software Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a $1.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $5.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.88%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

