Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 32,569 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 32,569 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.20. 4,479,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.42. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

