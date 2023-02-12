Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 154,961 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,447,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 154,961 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 1.4% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $206,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8,625.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,753,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,741,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,288,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CNQ. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

NYSE CNQ traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $60.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.05.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

