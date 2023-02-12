Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,352,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,806 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for 1.9% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.73% of TC Energy worth $295,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 72.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter worth $40,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.51. 3,594,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.83.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

