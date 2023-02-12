Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,025,960 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,382,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025,960 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 2.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $425,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,102,137,000 after buying an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,151,576,000 after buying an additional 793,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,595,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,535,000 after acquiring an additional 388,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 2.7 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

