Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $55.35 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $55,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Payden & Rygel increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 94,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,529,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 585.8% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 292,759 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,855,000 after purchasing an additional 250,069 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $8.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $494.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,418,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,428. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $507.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

