Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 892,402 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892,402 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 0.9% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $131,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $95.37. 11,511,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,723,794. The company has a market capitalization of $494.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $126.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

