Conflux (CFX) Price Down 13.9% This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0578 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $120.82 million and $9.81 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,817.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00431437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00097826 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00736934 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.87 or 0.00572328 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004586 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.05612538 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $15,739,639.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

