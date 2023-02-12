Conflux 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.73 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $113.74 million and $8.73 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.05684659 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $8,457,297.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

