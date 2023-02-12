Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.67 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $983.23 million and $4.67 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,532.48 or 0.07023481 BTC on major exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00435194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.93 or 0.28828024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

