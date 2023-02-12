Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.04.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

CCEP stock opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.