CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.87. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,158,389,000 after purchasing an additional 412,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,040,000 after purchasing an additional 524,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,855,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,061,000 after purchasing an additional 61,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

