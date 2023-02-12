Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.330-$1.342 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Cloudflare also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Cloudflare Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE NET traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.10. 18,671,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,477. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $132.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,897.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 392,401 shares of company stock worth $18,130,194 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

