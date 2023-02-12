Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.99 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.15-$0.16 EPS.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.10. 18,671,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,477. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $132.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average is $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $2,770,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,121.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $2,770,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,401 shares of company stock valued at $18,130,194. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Cloudflare by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cloudflare by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

