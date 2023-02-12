Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,097.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt cut Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Close Brothers Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.03) to GBX 1,100 ($13.22) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Investec lowered Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Close Brothers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $24.27 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.