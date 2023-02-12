ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %
CLIR stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.10. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
Featured Stories
