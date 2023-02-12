ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

CLIR stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.10. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.