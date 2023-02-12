Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Citizens Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.50.

OTCMKTS CZBS opened at $36.00 on Friday. Citizens Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07.

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information.

