Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Citizens Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.50.
Citizens Bancshares Price Performance
OTCMKTS CZBS opened at $36.00 on Friday. Citizens Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07.
Citizens Bancshares Company Profile
