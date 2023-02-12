Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Raised by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2,941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.