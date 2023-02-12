Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Cut to $348.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CI. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cigna from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $336.13.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $296.51 on Wednesday. Cigna has a 52-week low of $218.52 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 9.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

