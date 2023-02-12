Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,900.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CMG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,872.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,583.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,515.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,551.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

