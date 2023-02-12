Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,800.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,872.68.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,583.89 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,515.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,551.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

