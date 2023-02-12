China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.00

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and traded as low as $11.98. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 20,253 shares.
China Shenhua Energy Trading Down 1.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.20.
China Shenhua Energy Company Profile
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.
