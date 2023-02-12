China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Down 52.8% in January

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the January 15th total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Liberal Education

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLEU. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in China Liberal Education by 801.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 185,471 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China Liberal Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLEU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 57,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,664. China Liberal Education has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

