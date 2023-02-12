China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
CGA stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Green Agriculture (CGA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.