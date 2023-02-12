China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

CGA stock opened at $4.13 on Thursday. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of China Green Agriculture as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

